GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was killed in a head-on crash on State Route 444 Friday morning.

The crash happened at State Route 444, west of Kauffman Road, at 8:20 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Hilderbrant said a Toyota traveling eastbound on S.R. 444 crossed the median and hit a Chevy Malibu head on traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was killed in the crash. The Toyota driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

Hilderbrant said the person killed in the crash will not be identified until next of kin is notified.

The crash is under investigation, however, weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.