GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was killed in a head-on crash on State Route 444 Friday morning.

The crash happened at State Route 444, west of Kauffman Road, at 8:20 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Hilderbrant said a Toyota traveling eastbound on S.R. 444 crossed the median and hit a Chevy Malibu head on traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was killed in the crash. The Toyota driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡

Hilderbrant said the person killed in the crash will not be identified until next of kin is notified.

The crash is under investigation, however, weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.