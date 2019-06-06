Driver killed in head-on crash in Warren County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was killed after being hit head-on by another vehicle in Lebanon Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:42 pm on June 6, the Lebanon State Patrol Post responded to reports of a serious injury crash on Mason Morrow Milgrove Road.

They say 66-year-old Kenneth Smith, of Morrow, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu headed eastbound on Mason Morrow Milgrove Road. He traveled left-of-center and was hit head-on by a 2005 ADVA truck headed westbound.

Smith was pronounced dead by the Warren County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.