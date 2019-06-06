Local News

Driver killed in head-on crash in Warren County

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was killed after being hit head-on by another vehicle in Lebanon Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:42 pm on June 6, the Lebanon State Patrol Post responded to reports of a serious injury crash on Mason Morrow Milgrove Road.

They say 66-year-old Kenneth Smith, of Morrow, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu headed eastbound on Mason Morrow Milgrove Road. He traveled left-of-center and was hit head-on by a 2005 ADVA truck headed westbound.

Smith was pronounced dead by the Warren County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

