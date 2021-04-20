Driver killed in fiery crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash Monday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to Roundbarn Road near the I-70 overpass just before 11 p.m. on reports of a vehicle fire.

An investigation found that a car driven by James Cotner, 44, of New Castle, Indiana, was traveling west on I-70 when it left the roadway driving into the median.

The vehicle vaulted over an embankment, going airborne across Roundbarn Road before colliding with the opposing bridge embankment.

The car caught fire following the crash. Cotner was the only person in the car and was found dead at the scene.

The Centerville Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department and the Richmond Police Department assisted in the response to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.