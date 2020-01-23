Live Now
Driver killed in crash on SR-73 near Waynesville

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash near Waynesville Thursday afternoon.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to SR-73 and Old SR-73 for reports of a fatal crash.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene while another is being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the accident.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

