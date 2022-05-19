CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager is dead and several people are injured after a crash in Clark County Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened at 12:21 p.m. in Moorefield Township. A Ford Focus, driven by 17-year-old Koda Austin from Springfield, was heading west on State Route 334 and a Honda CRV, driven by 36-year-old Justin McCain, of Urbana, was heading north on State Route 72.

A preliminary investigation showed that Austin failed to yield at a stop sign when turning left onto southbound S.R. 72. The Ford Focus was struck by the Honda CRV, causing the Ford Focus to overturn.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger 18-year-old Joel Cox, of Springfield, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Honda CRV, Dorthy McCain, 31, of Urbana, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with not life-threatening injuries. A 1-year-old boy, of Urbana, in the vehicle and driver Justin McCain suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.