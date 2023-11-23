AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a car struck a tree and caught fire on Wednesday night.

The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash on Geyer Road near Gutman Road in Clay Township. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Preliminary investigation reveals a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on Geyer Road when the car drove off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Johns Fire & EMS, Eley Funeral Home and Mayse Towing also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.