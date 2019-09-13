Driver killed after traveling off roadway on I-70 EB, striking combine

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is dead after traveling off the roadway on I-70 eastbound and striking a combine in a nearby field Thursday evening near Brookville.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 5:30 on I-70 eastbound near Exit 21.
The driver traveled completely off the roadway and went into a nearby field where they crashed into a combine.
The combine was not occupied at the time, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
It is unclear what may have caused the driver to travel off the roadway.
Their identity has not yet been released.
