Breaking News
Driver killed after traveling off roadway on I-70 EB, striking combine
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Driver killed after traveling off roadway on I-70 EB, striking combine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A driver is dead after traveling off the roadway on I-70 EB and striking a combine. (WDTN Photo/Bruce Burns)

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is dead after traveling off the roadway on I-70 eastbound and striking a combine in a nearby field Thursday evening near Brookville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 5:30 on I-70 eastbound near Exit 21.

The driver traveled completely off the roadway and went into a nearby field where they crashed into a combine.

The combine was not occupied at the time, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unclear what may have caused the driver to travel off the roadway.

Their identity has not yet been released.

2 NEWS is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS