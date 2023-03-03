DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has died after a car collided with a tree Friday morning, March 3.

According to the Troy Police Department, officers were called around 7:45 a.m. to an apartment complex on the 400 block of Stonyridge Drive for a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived on the scene they found a driver had driven their car into a tree in the complex parking lot.

EMS crews attempted to save the driver’s life but were unable to help. The driver was pronounced to be dead on the scene.

Troy Police are continuing to investigate this incident, however, officers said preliminary investigation seems to point to a possible medical issue contributing to the collision.