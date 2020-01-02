Driver injured in single-vehicle crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Preble County early Thursday morning, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened just before 5 am on State Route 122 near State Route 725 in Preble County near Gratis. There is no word on the driver’s condition but officials say they were transported to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. State Route 122 was shut down in both directions due to the crash, although it opened back up shortly before 8 am.
