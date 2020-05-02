Driver injured in semi-crash on I-75 in Piqua

Firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher, along with Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Work at the scene of a crash involving a semi that jacknifed and caught fire on I-75 near the 83 mile marker on Saturday afternoon.

Piqua (WDTN) – A driver of a semi was injured after crashing on I-75 north of Piqua Saturday afternoon.

According to our news partners at the Piqua Daily Call, crews were called shortly after 12 pm to a reported crash near the 86 mile marker.

They say Piqua firefighters arrived to find the tractor portion of the semi fully involved in flames. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Miami County HazMat and the Ohio EPA were dispatched to the scene to help with the fuel spill.

Interstate 75 was initially closed to traffic but OSP troopers soon opened one lane of the highway in each direction.

The name and condition of the truck driver is not yet available.