Driver injured in Germantown crash

A crash on Oxford Road in Germantown on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was injured after an early morning crash in Germantown.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Oxford Road, near Sigel Road.

Police say a pickup truck ran off the road and crashed into trees at the bottom of a hill.

ONSTAR in the truck alerted authorities about the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

