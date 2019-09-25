Driver injured in Germantown crash

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was injured after an early morning crash in Germantown.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Oxford Road, near Sigel Road.
Police say a pickup truck ran off the road and crashed into trees at the bottom of a hill.
ONSTAR in the truck alerted authorities about the crash.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
