Driver injured in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver received minor injuries after a crash in Darke County Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. on June 22, Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, responded to the intersection of State Route 118 and Childrens Home Bradford Road for reports of a two-vehicle injury crash.

Initial investigation shows that a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe was traveling northbound on SR-118 and made a left turn into the path of a red 2008 Chrysler Towne and Country that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, while the driver of the Pontiac was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.