BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Bellbrook Monday.

The crash happened on Ferry Road near Conference Road in Sugarcreek Township around 9:30 am Monday.

Police told 2 NEWS on the scene that the driver appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed when he went off the road and lost control of the vehicle. The car then crossed the road and struck a utility pole, went into the air and came to rest next to a tree. Ferry Road was closed to traffic for a time while crews worked to free the driver.

The driver had to be cut from the vehicle by emergency crews. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said speed and driver inattention appear to be the cause of this crash but the incident is still being investigated.

No one else was hurt in this crash.