MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was injured after a school bus crash Monday in Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 4700 block of Sue Ann Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. for the crash. Deputies determined the school bus exited the private drive on Sue Ann Boulevard, failed to yield to the right of way of oncoming traffic and was struck by a car that was traveling southbound on Sue Ann Boulevard from Shoup Mill Road.

The bus driver sustained a minor hand injury and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the car was not injured. No students were on the bus during the crash.