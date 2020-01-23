Driver injured after rollover crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was injured after their car flipped onto its side in Trotwood early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 1:30 am at Free Pike and State Route 49. When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle flipped onto its side.

Officials say the driver sustained minor injuries. The southbound lanes of State Route 49 were shut down while crews cleaned up the area. The area is back open.