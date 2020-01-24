Driver injured after car crashes into pole in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver in a single-car crash was injured after crashing into a pole in Yellow Springs, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 4 am Friday on State Route 343 between Yellow Springs and Clifton. The pole was damaged, causing residents in area to temporarily lose power. DP&L was called to restore the power.

Injuries to the driver were minor, officials on scene said.