Driver injured after car crashes into pole in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver in a single-car crash was injured after crashing into a pole in Yellow Springs, authorities said.
The crash happened just before 4 am Friday on State Route 343 between Yellow Springs and Clifton. The pole was damaged, causing residents in area to temporarily lose power. DP&L was called to restore the power.
Injuries to the driver were minor, officials on scene said.
