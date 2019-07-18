Driver in wrong-way crash that killed 3 people indicted

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 21-year-old Xenia woman who authorities say was the driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine that killed a family of three from Warren County was indicted Thursday, according to court documents.

Abby Michaels was indicted on six counts of murder and six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, as well as one count of OVI.

In the police report, it detailed witness reports that say a Kia was driving northbound in the northbound lane of I-75 when she crossed over the median on St. Patrick’s Day.

Investigators say the Kia crossed over the median near mile marker 49 using the paved turn-around that is restricted for authorized emergency vehicles only. They said she drove for less than a mile before crashing head on with the Toyota Camry.

Timmy Thompson, 51, his wife Karen, 50, and daughter, 10, were killed in the crash. The family was from Mason in Warren County.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.