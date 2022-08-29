TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Tipp City Police Department, 20-year-old Kevin Dulceak from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck recklessly as he headed west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road.

Our partners at the Miami Valley Today report that Dulceak was doing “burn outs” in the 2900 block when he lost control of his vehicle, rolling his truck over into a ditch.

Dulceak was declared dead on the scene, police said. Dulceak’s passenger, 20-year-old Michael Stankus, was treated and released. The Miami Valley Today reported that Stankus was not brought to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.