Driver in deadly police chase pleads 'not guilty'
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver who set off a deadly police chase that killed a 57-year-old woman earlier this month was arraigned Thursday.
18-year-old Alyssa Irwin-Debraux plead “not guilty” to Grand Theft Auto.
Police say she fled a traffic stop in a stolen car and caused another car to spin out.
A Moraine Police cruiser then crashed into that vehicle, killing Mary Taulbee.
2 NEWS obtained the crash report, showing Irwin-Debraux did not have a license and was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.
