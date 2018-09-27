Local News

Driver in deadly police chase pleads 'not guilty'

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 05:12 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 05:12 PM EDT

Driver in deadly police chase pleads 'not guilty'

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver who set off a deadly police chase that killed a 57-year-old woman earlier this month was arraigned Thursday.

18-year-old Alyssa Irwin-Debraux plead “not guilty” to Grand Theft Auto.

Police say she fled a traffic stop in a stolen car and caused another car to spin out.

A Moraine Police cruiser then crashed into that vehicle, killing Mary Taulbee.

2 NEWS obtained the crash report, showing Irwin-Debraux did not have a license and was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local