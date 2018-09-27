Driver in deadly police chase pleads 'not guilty' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Montgomery County Jail [ + - ] Video

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver who set off a deadly police chase that killed a 57-year-old woman earlier this month was arraigned Thursday.

18-year-old Alyssa Irwin-Debraux plead “not guilty” to Grand Theft Auto.

Police say she fled a traffic stop in a stolen car and caused another car to spin out.

A Moraine Police cruiser then crashed into that vehicle, killing Mary Taulbee.

2 NEWS obtained the crash report, showing Irwin-Debraux did not have a license and was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.