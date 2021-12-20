CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man fatally crashed into a home in Champaign County on Dec. 8.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 5:45 pm, 69-year-old Douglas G. Strahler of Springfield, Ohio crashed into a residence at 9984 N. State Route 235. He was traveling northbound on State Route 235 in a 2017 Toyota when he drove off the left side of the road for an unknown reason.

The vehicle caught fire when it crashed into the home, said the CCSO. The house also caught fire, however, the residents were able to escape. American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the residents.

The residents attempted to rescue Strahler from the vehicle but they were unable to, according to the CCSO. Strahler was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.