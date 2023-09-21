DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have identified the driver of a motorcycle in a deadly crash.

First responders were sent Wednesday around 9 p.m. to the area of Little York Road and Silver Lane for a reported collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck. According to the Butler Township Police Department, Lynn Denlinger, 50, of Lewisburg, was identified as the driver of a motorcycle in a crash on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation shows Denlinger may have crossed the center line and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. In a release from Butler Twp. police, witnesses are said to have tried to save the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.