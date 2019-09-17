Driver hospitalized after crashing into Clearcreek Township home

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is in the hospital after crashing into a home in Clearcreek Township Tuesday evening.
Just before 6 pm, Clearcreek Township Police tell 2 NEWS that an elderly man driving a pickup truck struck a home in the 290 block of Parker Drive.
The man was taken to Atrium Medical Center, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
No other injuries were reported.
It is unclear if the home suffered significant damage.
