Driver hospitalized after crash near Fairborn

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was taken to the hospital by CareFlight Thursday night after a crash near Fairborn.

The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the two-car accident happened around 6 pm on OH-444 and Spangler Road.

One driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or if anyone else was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

