SHILOH, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus pole was knocked down in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on North Main Street and Redder Avenue.

The crash involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Dispatchers said one of the cars hit an RTA bus pole, knocking it down.

2 NEWS is working to find out if anyone was injured in the crash. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.