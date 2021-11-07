WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A driver fled after a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75 North in West Carrollton, Sunday afternoon.

According to West Carrollton dispatch, police responded to a vehicle on its top in a ditch off I-75 North near Cox Arboretum after 2:20 p.m., Sunday. The driver fled the scene, according to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported. Traffic on I-75 was backed up for about 2 hours as the right lane was blocked.

No suspect information is available at this time. The cause of the accident is unknown. Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.