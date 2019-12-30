Driver flees from crash on Needmore Road in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver fled from a crash on Needmore Road in Riverside early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around midnight on Needmore Road near old Needmore Road. When crews arrived, the car was flipped on its side with no one inside.

Officials says a passerby called 911 and said that car drove in front of him at a high rate of speed and crashed into a ditch, but the caller was unable to stop to check on the driver.

It’s unclear why the driver ran away or if the car was reported stolen. An investigation into the crash is underway.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.