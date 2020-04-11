Closings
Driver flees from crash in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is believed to be injured after a hit and run crash in Jefferson Township Friday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Altrim Road and Blairwood Avenue. A driver fled the scene after two cars crashed head-on.

A person in the remaining vehicle at the scene reported head and stomach pains, but it is unclear at this time if they were taken to the hospital.

2 NEWS will provide updates to this story as they become available.

