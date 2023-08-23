HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect fled from police following a stolen vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer pursued a stolen vehicle in the area of Kitridge Road and Bellefontaine Road.

The vehicle was identified as a Dodge Challenger and was allegedly stolen out of Fairborn.

The vehicle reportedly fled east on Kitridge Road, south on Bath Road, south on State Route 4, north onto Harshman Road and then north onto Brandt Pike. It slowed down near Powell Road, and the driver reportedly fled on foot.

A Huber Heights police cruiser along with the suspect vehicle sustained damage from stopping the driverless vehicle after the suspect fled.

No injuries were reported and crews from the Riverside Police Department as well as the Huber Heights Police Department were involved.

This incident remains under investigation.