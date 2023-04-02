DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house was hit by a vehicle on Sunday in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police, authorities responded around 7:08 a.m. on Sunday to the 100 block of Floral Avenue in Springfield. Once law enforcement arrived at the scene, authorities discovered a silver Sonata had crashed into a house.

The person that lived at the home was at the location when police were on scene and was not injured.

Springfield Police tells 2 NEWS that by the time they arrived, the driver of the vehicle had fled. It is not known if the vehicle had any other occupants, since no one was found in the vehicle.

No one has been taken into custody from the crash.