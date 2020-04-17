Breaking News
Driver flees after car hits Springfield home, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews in Springfield are responding to reports that a car ran into a house.

Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS that the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highland Avenue near Howard Street. We’re told the driver of the car fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are still on scene searching for the driver.

