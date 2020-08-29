Driver fled the scene of 2 car crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls regarding a crash with injuries on Salem Avenue at Wentworth Avenue Friday evening.

Deputies arrived after 6:43 p.m. to find a sedan that had struck a utility pole and an SUV that had flipped on its top.

The initial investigation indicates that the SUV was traveling very fast on Salem Avenue and changed from the left to right through lane, striking the sedan and forcing it off the road.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot but had two passengers in their car. One was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the other had no injuries.

The driver of the sedan suffered only minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.