Driver fails to merge, strikes OSHP cruiser in Miami County

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser was hit by an impaired driver Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-75 just north of Troy at 2:38 AM. OSHP told 2 NEWS A Troy police officer and an OSHP trooper were on the scene of a prior crash and had the left lane of the freeway blocked with traffic cones and road flares.

A driver came upon the closed lane and could not merge right because a semi-truck was there. According to OSHP, the male driver then tried to squeeze between the semi and the Troy Police cruiser when he hit the OSHP car in the rear.

The Trooper was outside the vehicle and was not injured in the incident. The at-fault driver was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP said they suspect the driver was impaired and alcohol was a factor in the crash. OSHP said the driver was cited with failure to control, driving without a valid license and OVI.