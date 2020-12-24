Driver escapes after truck crashes through fence and into Eastwood Lake in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency worked to remove a truck from the water Thursday after a car drove through a fence and into Eastwood Lake in Riverside Thursday.

The incident happened around 12:30 Thursday afternoon in Riverside. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a pickup truck went through a fence along OH-4 between Harshman Road and Route 444 in Riverside. The driver was able to get out of the truck before it sank into the water.

There was no one else inside the vehicle when the crash happened.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

