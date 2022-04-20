MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was ejected from their vehicle in a crash in Miamisburg on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. John Thompson with the Miamisburg Police Department, the driver was believed to have a medical issue that caused the vehicle to veer off the road. The vehicle traveled crashed through the guardrail and some trees near Maue Road and Alexandersville Road.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was seriously injured. Police said the driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.