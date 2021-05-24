Driver dies in Clayton crash after hitting utility pole, fence, tree

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to a crash report, a car was heading west on Old Salem Road when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road. The car then hit a utility pole, fence and tree.

The driver was taken to Grandview Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Their identity has not been made known.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.