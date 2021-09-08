Driver dies after semi crashes into weigh station along I-74 in Indiana

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WDTN) – A driver is dead after a semi crashed into a weigh station in Indiana Wednesday.

According to our partners at WLWT, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along I-74 westbound in West Harrison. A semi went off the roadway and crashed into the scalehouse at the West Harrison weigh station.

Officials said search and rescue was called in to search under the debris for the driver who was later found and pronounced dead.

No employees were in the building at the time. Crash witnesses are asked to call Indiana State Police.

