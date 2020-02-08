Closings
Driver dead from single-vehicle crash in Darke County

Local News
DARKE COUNTY (WDTN)- A 47-year-old man is dead after a crash in Darke County Saturday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, crews responded to the 5900 block of State Route 722 just before 11:30 am for the report of a single-vehicle crash into a tree.

A preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2005 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on SR-722 when it veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Paul Sweda, of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office along with the Darke County Coroners Office.

