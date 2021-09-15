Driver dead after steel coil falls off semi, hits car in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was killed after their car was struck by steel coil in St. Clair Township Wednesday.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to Hamilton Eaton Road and Morganthaler Road on State Route 127 around 6:20 a.m.

When the team arrived, it found that a semi-tractor trailer owned by Total Package Express Inc. was traveling northbound on Hamilton Eaton Road carrying a load of steel coil when it became unsecured. The steel coil fell off the semi bed, into the southbound lane and struck a car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Jones said more information will be released after the family is notified.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” said Sheriff Jones.