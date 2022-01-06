MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a crash with a semi in Mercer County Thursday.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said police were called to the crash on State Route 29 at 6:49 a.m. on reports of an injury accident involving a car and semi with one of the vehicles in a pond.

The investigation found that 65-year-old Adil Sabanagic of Utica, New York, was driving a semi westbound on State Route 29 near Harris Road. Atsushi Tanaka, 36, of Sidney, Ohio, was driving a car westbound on S.R. 29 as well.

Grey said Sabanagic was slowing or stopped in traffic to turn south on Harris Road when it appears he may have missed his turn. Sabanagic began backing up to make the turn, when the trailer blocked part of the roadway. Tanaka’s vehicle then struck the back of the trailer, went off the north side of the roadway, down a ditch, through a fence and came to rest submerged in a pond.

The Celina Fire Department dive team was called to assist in rescue efforts for Tanaka. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Grey, there is a witness to the crash as well as video of the crash that deputies are reviewing.

The crash is under investigation. Grey that his deputies have been in contact with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and will be sending a copy of the report to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.