HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash along Route 40 Saturday night.

According to a release from the Huber Heights Police Department, crews responded just after 9:30 pm to 2150 US Route 40 on an injury crash.

When they arrived, deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were already on scene.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release, speed does appear to be a cause of the crash.

The investigating into the crash in ongoing.