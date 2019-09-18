Driver cut out of vehicle after crash involving box truck in Greene County

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was trapped and had to be cut of after a crash involving a box truck late Wednesday morning in Bath Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 11:15 am near the intersection of Zink Road and Kauffman Avenue. According to authorities, a Penske box truck drove off the road and into some woods.

The Penske truck was tethered to a fire truck to keep it out of a ravine while crews worked to cut the driver out.

One injury was reported as a result of the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more information as it becomes available.

