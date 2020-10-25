Driver crawls out of flipped car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a car flips in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Montgomery Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the driver hit a pole on the 1100 block of W. Fairview Avenue then flipped just before 3 a.m. Officials say the driver had to crawl out of the car to get to safety.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3065.8661288945577!2d-84.2312286846231!3d39.787559579443226!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x884080fd4721bf57%3A0x692db45b39d5ffc5!2s1125%20W%20Fairview%20Ave%2C%20Dayton%2C%20OH%2045406!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1603630388694!5m2!1sen!2sus

No injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.