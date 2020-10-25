Driver crawls out of flipped car in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a car flips in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Montgomery Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the driver hit a pole on the 1100 block of W. Fairview Avenue then flipped just before 3 a.m. Officials say the driver had to crawl out of the car to get to safety.

https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3065.8661288945577!2d-84.2312286846231!3d39.787559579443226!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x884080fd4721bf57%3A0x692db45b39d5ffc5!2s1125%20W%20Fairview%20Ave%2C%20Dayton%2C%20OH%2045406!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1603630388694!5m2!1sen!2sus

No injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS