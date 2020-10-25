Driver crawls out of flipped car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a car flips in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Montgomery Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the driver hit a pole on the 1100 block of W. Fairview Avenue then flipped just before 3 a.m. Officials say the driver had to crawl out of the car to get to safety.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
