Driver crashes into building on Stanley Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car drove into part of the Paradigm Industrial Building on Stanley Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is expected to be okay. Authorities have not said how much damage was done to the building yet.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 2 NEWS and WTDN.com will update this story when more information is available.

