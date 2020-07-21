DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car drove into part of the Paradigm Industrial Building on Stanley Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is expected to be okay. Authorities have not said how much damage was done to the building yet.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 2 NEWS and WTDN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Federal agents on city streets a ‘red flag’ for constitutional crisis, experts say
- Driver crashes into building on Stanley Avenue
- Woman hospitalized after crashing into a pole
- Police cruiser hit near Main Street exit of I-75 N, no injuries reported
- Price Stores moving to Centerville