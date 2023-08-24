CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man facing charges in relation to a deadly school bus crash in Clark County is set to be arraigned Thursday.

According to Clark County Municipal Court records, Hermanio Joseph, 35, is facing a charge of Vehicular Manslaughter after a fatal school bus crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that Tuesday morning, a school bus was driving on SR-41, bringing 52 elementary school children to their first day of class. An eastbound minivan suddenly drove left of center, forcing the driver to take evasive action. Even with this attempt, the van and bus collided, sending the bus off the right side of the road where it overturned.

One child was thrown from the bus and died on the scene while 23 others were brought to local hospitals by ambulance or parents. One of those children remains in serious condition.

Joseph is set to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. in the Clark County Municipal Court.

You can watch the arraignment LIVE in the video player above.