DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hermanio Joseph, the suspect in the deadly school bus crash in German Township, appeared in Clark County Municipal Court Monday for a bond review hearing.

Joseph’s bond was set at $100,000 last week.

With the help of a translator, Joseph appeared in court via Zoom from the county jail. After review, the judge decided the bond was adequate for several reasons.

“I am concerned that Mr. Joseph cannot even provide me with an address where he would live, which increases the risk of flight as well as the immigration status,” Judge Valerie J. Wilt said.

After the grand jury reviews the case, there will be another opportunity to change the bond amount.