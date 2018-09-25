Driver arrested for DUI suspicion after students injured in Troy crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Mike Ullery

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was arrested on DUI charges after injuring two students in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Our friends at the Troy Daily News report that an Upper Valley Career Center transport van with at least five students on board was at the intersection of County Road 25A and the Upper Valley Medical Center, when an SUV traveling northbound tried to turn into the medical center and struck the school vehicle.

The SUV was reportedly traveling around 35 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

42-year-old Sharon Egbert, of Anna, Ohio, was driving the SUV.

She was not injured in the crash but has been arrested and charged with DUI.

Two of the students were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy Firefighters for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.