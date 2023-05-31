DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver received a citation after a trooper caught them allegedly driving at speeds well over 100 miles per hour.

In Liberty Township, a trooper from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol saw a person driving at 115 miles per hour, a significantly higher speed than the posted speed limit on SR 129 in Liberty Twp. The driver of the vehicle received a citation from the OSP trooper.

OSP posted a photo of a speed radar device on social media, which shows a speed of 115 miles per hour.

(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The posted speed for the highway is only 65 miles per hour, according to the post by OSP.