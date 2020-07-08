Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Driver airlifted after late night crash in Mad River Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

MAD RIVER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) were called to the scene of a two car crash on I-70 W, west of of I-675 Tuesday night.

Authorities said that a male driver rear-ended a female driver. The female was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight because medics were concerned she was paralyzed.

The male was taken to the same hospital as a precaution. The condition of both drivers is currently unknown.

OSP is handling the investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS