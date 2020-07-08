Driver airlifted after late night crash in Mad River Township

MAD RIVER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) were called to the scene of a two car crash on I-70 W, west of of I-675 Tuesday night.
Authorities said that a male driver rear-ended a female driver. The female was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight because medics were concerned she was paralyzed.
The male was taken to the same hospital as a precaution. The condition of both drivers is currently unknown.
OSP is handling the investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
