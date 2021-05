CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is working to get more people vaccinated with a new drive-thru vaccine clinic.

Every Tuesday through June 22 the clinic will be open at Circus Plaza at 297 East Leffel Lane in Springfield. The drive-thru runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present.

Both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson shots will be available