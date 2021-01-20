Drive-thru vaccination clinic launched at UD arena

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health has launched a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic at the University of Dayton arena.

As of Wednesday, Ohioans age 80 and older can schedule their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.

The clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 4 pm Wednesday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm Thursday through Saturday.

“We at Premier Health are pleased to do our part to get this historic and unprecedented public health vaccination campaign up and running,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health.

Premier Health said they will be vaccinating over 5,000 eligible Ohioans within the next week.

To schedule an appointment, while supplies last, Ohioans 80 and older can visit www.premierhealth.com/vaccine.